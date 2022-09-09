My confidence is very high – Joel Nouble happy with start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My confidence is very high – Joel Nouble happy with start to the season

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 3.44pm
Joel Nouble is enjoying life at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Joel Nouble is enjoying life at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston attacker Joel Nouble admits he is loving being in the limelight after a strong start to the season.

The 26-year-old spent the majority of his career in England’s non-league ranks before Lions boss David Martindale signed him last summer.

Nouble was initially loaned out to Championship side Arbroath, where he excelled, and then got his first taste of Scotland’s top flight after returning to Livingston in January.

The imposing Englishman has been the subject of widespread praise following a start to the current campaign in which he has scored his first two goals for the club and marked himself out as Livi’s main danger man.

“It’s been very good this season,” he said. “Last year, when I came back, I didn’t actually score for Livingston so going into this season I was like ‘I need to add the goals’.

“I felt like I was playing well last year but adding the numbers is obviously going to help you. When you get a lot of nice things said about you, it’s good, so my confidence is very high at the moment.

“When I scored against Rangers (in the opening league game of this season) and had a good game, the buzz after that was intense and I was like ‘oh, wow’. Scoring against one of the two big teams is massive.”

Manager Martindale recently said his plan was to develop Nouble into a £1million striker.

“It was very nice to hear the manager say that about me,” the striker smiled. “With the journey I’ve been on, hearing £1million against your name is a bit weird.

“We had just finished training and I saw it on my phone. He didn’t even tell me he’d said it. To be fair, I wasn’t even thinking about leaving anyway. It’s nice when you’re doing well and getting praise from your manager.”

Nouble insists he is totally settled at Livingston.

“I’m happy here,” he said. “I was given the chance to come up here on trial and got signed, and this is the highest level I’ve played at.

“I wanted to improve my game and I feel like that’s been the case since I’ve been here. Going on loan to Arbroath helped me a lot and then I came back here and played games here and got used to the league.

“I feel like I’ve adjusted and this year I’ve kicked on from last year so I’m enjoying it.

“Physically I feel the best I’ve felt since I’ve been here. I feel stronger and fitter and I feel like what I bring to the game in terms of my ability makes me not easy to defend against for most defenders.

“I just need to be consistent and hopefully continue this form.”

