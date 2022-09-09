Derek McInnes the reason behind Christian Doidge choosing Kilmarnock loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes the reason behind Christian Doidge choosing Kilmarnock loan move

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 4.28pm
Christian Doidge is still waiting for his Kilmarnock debut (Jane Barlow/PA)
Christian Doidge is still waiting for his Kilmarnock debut (Jane Barlow/PA)

Christian Doidge admits the eagerness of Derek McInnes to sign him up was a key factor in his move to Kilmarnock after being told he was surplus to requirements at Hibernian.

Doidge moved on a season-long loan to Rugby Park last week and is still waiting for his debut after being unable to play in the 1-0 defeat by his parent club.

McInnes moved quickly when it became clear Doidge was available and the Welshman turned down other offers from south of the border to make the switch to Ayrshire.

“That was massive,” he said. “As soon as I had permission to speak to the manager we had a few chats on the phone and he was very clear on his instructions and how he wanted to use me.

“He spoke about the club very highly and it was something I really wanted to be part of.

“We spoke about how he likes to get the ball in the box quickly and that really complements me. That’s probably my biggest strength, getting on the end of crosses. I am really looking forward to that.

“It’s obviously a nice thing, you want to play somewhere you are liked but I know I was liked at Hibs as well. Sometimes things have to change at football clubs and I have put that behind me now.

“I am here to the end of the season and I want to play with a smile and really enjoy it.”

Doidge was told to expect a summer move but thought he might have changed Lee Johnson’s mind after hitting a hat-trick in his first game of the season and making nine appearances in all before the transfer deadline.

“I had an indication in the summer but my full focus was on getting back fit,” said Doidge, who missed large parts of last season with Achilles and ankle injuries.

“I obviously had a disaster of a year the year before. I played a lot of minutes in pre-season and I was involved. I was either starting or coming on first sub.

“I thought maybe I had changed the manager’s mind but come the end of the window things moved really quickly and here I am at Killie.

“We had a discussion and he told me he wanted to bring in a few lads. He wanted to free up the budget a little bit and that’s fair enough.

“The opportunity came up for me to come here and work for this manager and that was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I had a little think about it for half a day, spoke to the manager a few times on the phone, and he made it very clear to me that I was in his plans, and I wanted to come here.”

Doidge, who hit 37 goals for Hibs, anticipates strong competition for places up front with former Easter Road team-mate Oli Shaw, Innes Cameron and Kyle Lafferty.

The 30-year-old said: “I feel number nine wise they are very strong. Oli can play through the middle, Innes scored recently against Hearts and you have the experience of Laff, who has done it for years.

“The manager is going to have plenty of options so I just want to try and complement them, push each other on and hopefully do really well for the football club.”

