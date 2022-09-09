Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram defend US Open doubles title with hard-fought win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram defend US Open doubles title with hard-fought win

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 7.40pm Updated: September 9 2022, 9.28pm
Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram hold the US Open trophy for the second year in a row (Charles Krupa/AP)
Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram hold the US Open trophy for the second year in a row (Charles Krupa/AP)

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram became just the second team in the open era to successfully defend their US Open men’s doubles title.

With Neal Skupski and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof on the other side of the net, there was guaranteed to be a British winner, and it was Londoner Salisbury and American Ram who came out on top of a tight contest, winning 7-6 (4) 7-5.

It is a third grand slam title together for Ram and Salisbury, who also won the Australian Open in 2020, and they follow in the footsteps of Australian greats Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde, the last team to win back-to-back titles in New York in 1995 and 1996.

The victory also means Salisbury, who has also won two mixed doubles titles, holds on to the world number number one ranking. Skupski would have overtaken him had he and Koolhof lifted the trophy.

Salisbury said: “It’s pretty crazy. I can’t quite believe that we’re standing here again. It’s so special to be playing in this incredible stadium and to have that piece of history, to have won this twice in a row, is amazing.”

It has been an up and down season for the world number one pair, with Salisbury troubled by a back problem and a few painful defeats, not least having held five match points in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Salisbury said: “It’s very sweet. Especially how we have ended the last couple of slams, we had match points in the French Open and Wimbledon and lost both those matches.

“To come through here and to get the win and to come back from some tough situations in some matches makes it extra special. I think we are a bit shocked that we have been able to win this twice in a row and especially to back up what we did last year.”

Both British players showed their respects to the Queen, Salisbury with a black armband and Skupski a black ribbon on his shirt.

As expected, there was little to choose between the teams throughout on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The first set was especially tight, with a nervous first game from Skupski on serve in his first men’s doubles slam final the only slight opening until the tie-break.

Koolhof and Skupski, who have won six titles in a brilliant season, looked to have created a solid lead at 4-1 but some fine returning from Salisbury and Ram helped them reel off six points in a row to take the set.

The first break came in the third game of the second set, when consistent pressure from Koolhof and Skupski saw Ram drop serve, but he and Salisbury hit straight back.

The pressure on the second seeds was growing and, with Skupski serving at 5-6, they set up a first match point, taking it on a Salisbury smash.

Skupski felt he and Koolhof did not find their best form, saying: “I think it was really close, fine margins. I don’t think the tennis was amazing. I think you get that in finals anyway. There’s a bit more nerves.

Joe Salisbury (right) and Rajeev Ram celebrate
Joe Salisbury (right) and Rajeev Ram celebrate (Matt Rourke/AP)

“But I feel like on my side I didn’t perform at my best or maybe the team didn’t perform the way we can, like we did over the two weeks.

“But Joe and Rajeev, they play well and they don’t kind of let you play well. That’s why they’re the champions and also have been at the top of the rankings for some time now.

“On a personal note, very disappointing, but also great to make my first grand slam doubles final on the men’s side.”

By a quirk of fate, all four players represent countries playing in the same Davis Cup group in Glasgow next week and both partnerships could find themselves on opposite sides of the net.

