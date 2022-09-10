Tributes planned at weekend sporting events as football halts to remember Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tributes planned at weekend sporting events as football halts to remember Queen

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 4.32am Updated: September 10 2022, 10.56am
Tributes will be paid to the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tributes will be paid to the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tributes will be paid to the Queen at the sporting events going ahead on Saturday after football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect.

Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

Players and coaches will wear black armbands during the deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval, where there will be a minute’s silence followed by the national anthem ahead of the match.

Similar scenes are expected at Premiership Rugby fixtures and Super League games, while a two-minute silence was observed at 9.50am at the BMW PGA Championship golf tournament at Wentworth.

The first day’s play was cut short on Thursday following news of the Queen’s death but the tournament resumed at 6.40am on Saturday morning with the event reduced to 54 holes.

The official mourning guidance, published by the Government on Friday morning, stated there was no obligation on sports organisations to cancel or reschedule events.

Yet the UK’s football authorities opted to postpone all domestic fixtures planned for this weekend.

Matches in the Premier League, English Football League and the Women’s Super League have been called off, along with all games at all levels in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

In addition, the women’s middleweight world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields, scheduled for the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, was called off by the British Boxing Board of Control.

However, many other sporting occasions will go ahead, offering spectators and participants opportunities to pay their respects at venues.

Cricket at international, domestic and recreational level will resume from Saturday, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed.

The third Test between England and South Africa will finally get under way after the opening day was washed out before day two was cancelled following the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

The deciding Test between England and South Africa will finally get under way on Saturday following wet weather and the death of the Queen
The deciding Test between England and South Africa will finally get under way on Saturday following wet weather and the death of the Queen (John Walton/PA)

“Before each match, a minute’s silence will be observed followed by the national anthem,” the ECB said in a statement.

“All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket’s respects to the Queen.”

Premiership Rugby fixtures scheduled for Friday were postponed but will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday’s match between Bristol and Bath has been moved to Saturday at 5.30pm, while Sale versus Northampton will now kick off at 3pm on Sunday.

Rugby league matches at all levels will take place as planned this weekend, as will Sunday’s Great North Run.

The race’s founder, Brendan Foster, told PA: “We’re aiming to have tens of thousands of people coming together, but the mood will be very different.

“They will be coming together to pay tribute to our great Queen, which is absolutely right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England made a terrific start to the third Test (John Walton/PA)
Ollie Robinson leads England charge as third Test begins after tributes to Queen
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix
England players observe a minute’s silence on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Laura Wright sings the national anthems before on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates Queen
England’s players observe a minute’s silence at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen
A two-minute period of silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at Wentworth following the death of the Queen (Adam Davy/PA)
BMW PGA Championship resumes after suspension in honour of the Queen
Casper Ruud and Erling Haaland are putting Norwegian sport on the map (PA)
Casper Ruud – I can’t match Erling Haaland popularity even with US Open triumph
Kadeena Cox won medals in two different sports at the Rio Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA)
On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Frances Tiafoe (Mary Altaffer/AP)
US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world…

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0