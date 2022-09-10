US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world number one By Press Association September 10 2022, 6.02am Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Frances Tiafoe (Mary Altaffer/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will do battle for the US Open trophy and world number one ranking on Sunday. Ruud was a convincing four-set winner over Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz survived his third straight night session five-setter, beating American hope Frances Tiafoe. Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram successfully defended their men’s doubles title, beating another British player, Neal Skupski, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final. Picture of the day Carlos Alcaraz takes in reaching his first grand slam final (Charles Krupa/AP) Tweet of the day Found a fourth for doubles. pic.twitter.com/fb9UnClNnI— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2022 Stat of the day Point of the day CARLOS ALCARAZ IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/2ySEIlloEp— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022 Quote of the day Who’s up next? View this post on InstagramA post shared by Iga Świątek (@iga.swiatek) The women’s title will be decided on Saturday when world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. Swiatek is bidding for her third grand slam title and first away from the French Open while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur can claim a historic first slam crown for an African and Arab woman. There is British interest in the wheelchair finals, where Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are bidding for another men’s doubles title. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ollie Robinson leads England charge as third Test begins after tributes to Queen Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates Queen In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen BMW PGA Championship resumes after suspension in honour of the Queen Casper Ruud – I can’t match Erling Haaland popularity even with US Open triumph On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics Carlos Alcaraz to face Casper Ruud for US Open title and number one ranking More from The Courier Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to… 0 Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain 0 Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit 0 Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in… 0