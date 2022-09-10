US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world number one

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will do battle for the US Open trophy and world number one ranking on Sunday.

Ruud was a convincing four-set winner over Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz survived his third straight night session five-setter, beating American hope Frances Tiafoe.

Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram successfully defended their men’s doubles title, beating another British player, Neal Skupski, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz takes in reaching his first grand slam final (Charles Krupa/AP)

Tweet of the day

Found a fourth for doubles. pic.twitter.com/fb9UnClNnI — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2022

Stat of the day

Point of the day

CARLOS ALCARAZ IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/2ySEIlloEp — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Quote of the day

Who’s up next?

The women’s title will be decided on Saturday when world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek is bidding for her third grand slam title and first away from the French Open while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur can claim a historic first slam crown for an African and Arab woman.

There is British interest in the wheelchair finals, where Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are bidding for another men’s doubles title.