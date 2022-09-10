In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 11.22am Updated: September 10 2022, 1.36pm
England’s players observe a minute’s silence at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
England’s players observe a minute’s silence at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)

Sport paid its tribute to the Queen on Saturday following her death at the age of 96.

All the weekend’s football fixtures, the racing schedule and the women’s middleweight world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields were postponed on Friday as a mark of respect, but cricket, rugby union, rugby league and golf were among the sports which went ahead.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how they paid their respects.

A two-minute silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
A two-minute silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)
Spectators at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth watch the Accession Council at where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch on the big screen
Spectators at Wentworth watch the Accession Council where King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch on the big screen (Adam Davy/PA)
Richard Bland on the first tee as a two-minute silence is observed at the BMW PGA Championship
Richard Bland on the first tee as a two-minute silence is observed at the BMW PGA Championship (Adam Davy/PA)
A tribute to the Queen ahead of Day Three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval
A tribute to the Queen ahead of day three of the third Test match between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Kettleborough wore black armbands on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match
Umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Kettleborough wore black armbands on day three of the third Test (John Walton/PA)
Laura Wright sings the national anthems before on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval
Laura Wright sings the national anthems before day three of the third Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
England captain Ben Stokes (left), Ollie Pope (centre) and Ben Foakes observe a minute’s silence at the Oval
England captain Ben Stokes (left), Ollie Pope (centre) and Ben Foakes observe a minute’s silence at the Oval (John Walton/PA)
The players and officials observe a minute’s silence before the Betfred Super League Eliminator between Huddersfield and Salford at the John Smith’s Stadium
The players and officials observe a minute’s silence before the Betfred Super League Eliminator between Huddersfield and Salford at the John Smith’s Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

