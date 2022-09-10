Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates Queen

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 11.30am Updated: September 10 2022, 1.32pm
Laura Wright sings the national anthems before on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Laura Wright sings the national anthems before on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)

An historic rendition of God Save The King took place ahead of the resumption of the third Test between England and South Africa as well as a minute’s silence in a touching tribute to the Queen.

The death of the long-serving monarch, announced by Buckingham Palace officials on Thursday evening, led to Friday’s play being called off as a mark of respect but the green light was given for all international, domestic and recreational cricket fixtures in this country to go ahead from Saturday.

Ahead of the third day’s play in the LV= Insurance series decider, there was a poignant commemoration at the Kia Oval to the Queen, with an impeccably observed minute’s silence broken only by a one-bell chime from Senior NCO Robert Brockelsby Miller of the Irish Guards.

Soprano Laura Wright then sang the national anthems of both South Africa and England, with a sell-out crowd joining in one of the first renditions of God Save the King at a televised sporting event in 70 years before bursting into a spontaneous and prolonged applause ahead of the first ball being bowled.

All players and coaches wore black armbands while there was no branded advertising by the boundary edge.

England captain Ben Stokes said on Sky Sports: “It’s been very sad news for not only the nation but the world with the Queen’s passing.

England players Ben Stokes, left, Ollie Pope, centre, and Ben Foakes observe a minute’s silence
England players Ben Stokes, left, Ollie Pope, centre, and Ben Foakes observe a minute’s silence (John Walton/PA)

“She was someone who dedicated her life to the nation, someone that we take incredible inspiration from and we are honoured to be able to walk out on the field in memory of the Queen.

“We know how much the Queen loved this sport, and the show must go on.

“I’m sure she’ll be looking down on all the sport that’s still going ahead over this weekend and that we’re going out there in her honour. I’m very pleased and proud we can do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England made a terrific start to the third Test (John Walton/PA)
Ollie Robinson leads England charge as third Test begins after tributes to Queen
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix
England players observe a minute’s silence on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
England’s players observe a minute’s silence at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen
A two-minute period of silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at Wentworth following the death of the Queen (Adam Davy/PA)
BMW PGA Championship resumes after suspension in honour of the Queen
Casper Ruud and Erling Haaland are putting Norwegian sport on the map (PA)
Casper Ruud – I can’t match Erling Haaland popularity even with US Open triumph
Kadeena Cox won medals in two different sports at the Rio Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA)
On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Frances Tiafoe (Mary Altaffer/AP)
US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world…
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final (Charles Krupa/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz to face Casper Ruud for US Open title and number one ranking

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0