Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 1.18pm
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who faces a five-place grid drop for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts, saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.347 seconds.

World champion Verstappen is among nine drivers who will be delivered grid sanctions for Sunday’s race at Monza.

His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished third in Saturday’s concluding one-hour running before qualifying, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was fourth, will also be docked places for changing engine parts.

Sainz has also been summoned to see the stewards after he was involved in an altercation with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas at the first chicane. Bottas was forced to take evasive action to avoid running into the back of the Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton, who was only 10th, 1.3 seconds adrift of Verstappen, is set to start towards the back on Sunday for taking on his fourth power unit of the season – one more than he is allowed.

Lewis Hamilton finished 10th in the concluding one-hour running before qualifying
Lewis Hamilton finished 10th in the concluding one-hour running before qualifying (David Davies/PA)

Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso finished fifth for Alpine ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Nyck de Vries, a late call-up for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was ruled out for the rest of the weekend with appendicitis, finished 14th.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England made a terrific start to the third Test (John Walton/PA)
Ollie Robinson leads England charge as third Test begins after tributes to Queen
England players observe a minute’s silence on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Laura Wright sings the national anthems before on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates Queen
England’s players observe a minute’s silence at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen
A two-minute period of silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at Wentworth following the death of the Queen (Adam Davy/PA)
BMW PGA Championship resumes after suspension in honour of the Queen
Casper Ruud and Erling Haaland are putting Norwegian sport on the map (PA)
Casper Ruud – I can’t match Erling Haaland popularity even with US Open triumph
Kadeena Cox won medals in two different sports at the Rio Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA)
On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Frances Tiafoe (Mary Altaffer/AP)
US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world…
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final (Charles Krupa/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz to face Casper Ruud for US Open title and number one ranking

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0