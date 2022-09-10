FSA demands refunds for fans as fixtures postponed after Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FSA demands refunds for fans as fixtures postponed after Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 3.14pm
Football fans in England, Scotland and Wales had to scrap arrangements when all the weekend’s fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect to the Queen (Simon Galloway/PA)
Football fans in England, Scotland and Wales had to scrap arrangements when all the weekend’s fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect to the Queen (Simon Galloway/PA)

The Football Supporters’ Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following the Queen’s death to be treated sympathetically.

Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.

Clarke told the PA news agency: “There’s a big question there about refunds, advance train tickets that have been booked for away games and all of that.

“We would certainly expect the rail industry and the football authorities to take a very sympathetic view of that.

“It’s not a good time to ask fans to spend money on things that don’t happen.”

The Football Association, of which the Queen was a long-standing patron, announced on Friday that all fixtures scheduled for this weekend from Premier League and EFL level down to the grassroots game would be postponed.

Other sports, most notably cricket, golf and both rugby codes, opted to go ahead as planned with tributes being paid beforehand.

The FSA said in a statement on Friday: “We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance – be those moments of joy or moments of mourning.

“Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most supporters would have liked to go to games this weekend and pay their respects to the Queen alongside their fellow fans.”

Competitors, officials and spectators as the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval and the Betfred Super League play-off eliminator between Huddersfield and Salford were able to do just that.

Asked if that reinforced the FSA’s view, Clarke, who admitted there was a range of views even within its membership, said: “We feel that there were other ways of paying tribute that would have actually been more meaningful than simply calling everything off, particularly with things like kids’ football.

“I’m sure that the youngsters could have found better ways of doing it than sitting at home on their Xboxes or going out with their parents to alternative events.”

