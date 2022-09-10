Skipper Amy Jones delighted with ‘confident’ England victory over India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Skipper Amy Jones delighted with ‘confident’ England victory over India

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 11.32pm
Sarah Glenn (left) took four wickets to help set England on the way to a dominant victory (Will Matthews/PA)
Sarah Glenn (left) took four wickets to help set England on the way to a dominant victory (Will Matthews/PA)

Captain Amy Jones praised England’s confident display with ball and bat in a dominant nine-wicket win over India at Chester-le-Street.

Sarah Glenn took four wickets before opener Sophia Dunkley struck a half-century as England eased to victory in the first game of the Vitality T20 series.

Jones was leading the side after stand-in skipper Nat Sciver withdrew from the camp to focus on her mental health, feeling “emotionally fatigued”, and opted to field in damp conditions after rain had delayed the start.

Leg-spinner Glenn produced a fine display with the ball, claiming four for 23, including the wicket of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur as the visitors were restricted to 132 for seven.

Dunkley survived an early lbw dismissal off a no-ball and was dropped by Shafali Verma in the fifth over, but was soon in the groove as she plundered an unbeaten 61 off 44 balls, including eight boundaries.

Danni Wyatt made 24 before she was stumped by Richa Ghosh and Alice Capsey then helped see England home at 134 for one with seven overs to spare.

“First game of the series it is really important to start confidently and the girls did that, so it was brilliant to see,” Jones said.

“I am very quiet in all aspects of life to be honest. The girls know that it (captaincy) is not necessarily something which comes naturally to me, and the girls all stepped up which made it so much easier.

England’s Amy Jones drops a catch
Amy Jones took charge of the team at Chester-le-Street (Will Matthews/PA)

“Lots of the girls chipped in as we went, Sophie (Ecclestone) is vice-captain for this series and has been brilliant. I just sort of tried to take in the information and to read the game.”

Jones added on Sky Sports: “We thought we kept them to a good score, the pitch was a bit skiddy, so we knew we would have to go out there and play straight and the girls did that brilliantly.

“It was fantastic to see them win so convincingly, and to finish that off so confidently is brilliant for us going forwards.

“It is an unbelievable top three and if they get off to a good start we can just keep coming at teams.”

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur speaks to the media
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was not happy with the damp conditions (Steven Paston/PA)

India captain Kaur was not happy with the conditions.

“We were not able to get as many runs as we were expecting,” she said. “I just felt it was not 100 per cent conditions to play, but still I am happy we put in the effort.

“You need to have team-mates who can play in whatever conditions and I am really happy we put that in.

“The ground was so wet, there were so many chances to get injured and one of our players did, she was our main bowler, so we were one bowler short.

“But I am really happy the way the girls came in and tried to do 100 per cent. We are here to play cricket and I am sure we will bounce back.”

