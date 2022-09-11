On This Day in 2017: Frank de Boer sacked after just 77 days as Palace boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2017: Frank de Boer sacked after just 77 days as Palace boss

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 6.02am
Frank de Boer was in charge at Crystal Palace for just four Premier League games (Martin Rickett/PA)
Frank de Boer was in charge at Crystal Palace for just four Premier League games (Martin Rickett/PA)

Frank de Boer’s reign as Crystal Palace manager was brought to an end after just 77 days following a dreadful start to the season.

The 47-year-old Dutchman had been appointed as Sam Allardyce’s successor at Selhurst Park on June 26 2017, charged with the task of ending the “almost unbearable” pressure of the fight for Premier League survival.

Palace had won promotion to the top flight via the play-offs in 2013, but had found life increasingly difficult as they attempted to cling on to their status and the riches it brought.

Allardyce had been hired in December 2016 with the Eagles sitting in 17th place in the table after one win in 11 games under Alan Pardew and by the end of the campaign, the former England boss had guided the club into 14th on 41 points, seven clear of the drop zone.

However, that was too close for comfort for the club’s hierarchy with chairman Steve Parish saying as he unveiled De Boer: “Some people in this room won’t have a job if we get relegated.”

The former Ajax and Inter Milan boss, who had enjoyed a stellar playing career with Ajax and Barcelona before brief spells with Galatasaray and Rangers, arrived in south London determined to to bring a new style with him.

De Boer, who had also served Holland with such distinction on the pitch, revealed on his appointment that he had rejected the opportunity to take over at Liverpool during the summer of 2012 and set out his stall from the off.

He said: “In the Barcelona time of (Pep) Guardiola, everybody’s involved with attacking, but also defending; that’s what I want to bring to this club.”

Somewhat presciently, he also admitted only time would tell how successful he would be in that mission.

He said: “You can sit here now and say that I am the right man, but in six months you can shake hands and that’s it.”

Less than three months later and having presided over successive league defeats by Huddersfield, Liverpool, Swansea and Burnley without scoring a single goal, De Boer’s reign was brought to an unceremonious halt.

