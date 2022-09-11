Paul Rowley hails Salford’s ‘crazy gang’ spirit ahead of Super League semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Rowley hails Salford’s ‘crazy gang’ spirit ahead of Super League semi-final

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 10.02am
Andy Ackers, centre, and Salford celebrate their final try against Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Andy Ackers, centre, and Salford celebrate their final try against Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford coach Paul Rowley insists his Super League surprise package are not a team of “misfits”.

The cash-strapped Red Devils operate with one of the lowest budgets in the game and Rowley’s squad is full of players who were discarded by their former clubs or written off as not Super League standard.

Eight of the 17 players who demolished Huddersfield 28-0 in the first round of the Super League play-offs on Saturday to reach the semi-finals were playing in the Championship not long ago while Tim Lafai and Brodie Croft have enjoyed a new lease of life after their careers had stalled in the NRL.

Both overseas players have enjoyed such a renaissance in their first seasons in Super League that they were named in the Dream Team and Croft is on a three-man shortlist for Man of Steel.

Asked if being written off had fuelled the motivation of his players, Rowley quipped: “Probably. Apparently Tim Lafai laid bricks all wonky and he got written off as a bricklayer, so we picked him up.

“Seriously, we’ve got a good team full of good players. Sometimes ‘written off’ isn’t always the right description.

“They could have just dipped in form or maybe had some injuries or in a salary cap sport it’s maybe one route that they’ve been forced to take.

“We definitely don’t feel like we’ve got a squad of misfits. We might be a little bit of a crazy gang at times but we’re not misfits.

Salford’s Deon Cross celebrates with mascot Diablo the Devil after victory over Huddersfield
Rowley hailed Salford’s ‘crazy gang’ spirit (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There are some talented individuals who take their trade very, very seriously and work tremendously hard. As a collective they come together to make a very good team.”

Salford’s reward for their impressive rout of the third-placed Giants is a trip to reigning champions St Helens in the last four next Saturday afternoon, while Wigan will host Leeds in the other semi-final on Friday night.

But Rowley will be without the talismanic Croft after he failed a head injury assessment.

Hooker or half-back Chris Atkin took over from Croft for the second half at the John Smith’s Stadium and is expected to start the game against Saints, although Rowley is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“Never assume but possibly,” he said.

Brodie Croft, right, lies on the turf after being tackled
Brodie Croft, right, suffered a head injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford will travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium in confident mood following a 44-12 win over the champions at the AJ Bell Stadium in July but Rowley is playing down his team’s prospects.

“It would be ignorant to get carried away or start thinking too far ahead,” he said. “We’re going to the champions and we’re a massive underdog, it is as simple as that.”

Rowley is confident full-back Ryan Brierley will not face a charge by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel after being sin-binned for a shoulder charge off the ball in the first half of Saturday’s game against Huddersfield.

“I’d be unbelievably shocked if that is the case,” he said. “I’ve not seen any bans for obstruction this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Super League has announced its semi-finals will go ahead next Friday and Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Super League play-off semi-finals to go ahead as planned next weekend
Frank de Boer was in charge at Crystal Palace for just four Premier League games (Martin Rickett/PA)
On This Day in 2017: Frank de Boer sacked after just 77 days as…
Iga Swiatek kisses the US Open trophy (Charles Krupa/AP)
US Open win persuades Iga Swiatek the ‘sky is the limit’ for tennis career
Iga Swiatek holds aloft the US Open trophy (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam…
Sarah Glenn (left) took four wickets to help set England on the way to a dominant victory (Will Matthews/PA)
Skipper Amy Jones delighted with ‘confident’ England victory over India
Iga Swiatek was victorious at Flushing Meadows(Matt Rourke/AP)
Iga Swiatek claims second grand slam title of the season with US Open victory
Sophia Dunkley (right) helped guide England to victory in the opening T20 international against India (Will Matthews/PA)
England ease to nine-wicket victory in opening T20 clash with India
Bayern Munich were left stunned as Stuttgart fought back to draw at the Allianz Arena (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)
Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw
England’s Ollie Robinson is embraced by captain Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Keegan Petersen on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
Advantage England after a poignant day of action in south London
England and South Africa’s national anthems were sung before the third day of the third Test (John Walton/PA)
England’s Ollie Robinson admits to nerves ahead of singing new national anthem

More from The Courier

Tomasz Makos.
Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife
Andy Ackers, centre, and Salford celebrate their final try against Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rising stars Tide Lines are deliberately playing smaller venues in their coming tour.
Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places
0
The morning scene at Brechin Castle gates. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege
0
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Live updates as Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife
0
Henry Deick with instructor Paul Stephenson before take-off at Dundee Airport.
Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81
0