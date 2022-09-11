Tributes paid to the Queen at the Great North Run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid to the Queen at the Great North Run

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 2.08pm
Runners cross the Tyne Bridge during the Great North Run (Will Matthews/PA)
Runners cross the Tyne Bridge during the Great North Run (Will Matthews/PA)

It was a celebration of the life of a monarch and the achievements of elite athletes and fun runners alike.

The Great North Run saw a field of 60,000 make the journey from Newcastle to South Shields on Sunday, just three days after the death of the Queen at the age of 96.

They did so having poignantly paid their respects before they got under way, and honoured a life of service as they toiled – some of them for longer than others – to complete what for many will represent the achievement of a lifetime.

The 41st edition of the race regarded as the world’s biggest half marathon went ahead despite some sports – principally football – opting to postpone fixtures as a mark of respect to the Queen.

The thousands who set out on the 13.1-mile route from central Newcastle to the coast passing under an image of the Queen as they did with the elite runners targeting victory, but most among the field running for personal achievement and to raise an estimated £25million for charity.

Race founder Sir Brendan Foster addressed the runners before the start, and later told the BBC he believed the Queen would have wanted the event to go ahead.

He said: “We felt it was in tune with what would have been the Queen’s wishes in our view, people coming together as a community, coming together to do what they aimed for, to be the best version of themselves they could be to raise money for charities.

Spectators support athletes over the finish line during the Great North Run
Spectators support athletes over the finish line during the Great North Run (Richard Sellers/PA)

“She spent a lot of her life raising money for charity, so we felt it was the right thing to do.”

The elite wheelchair athletes were first to set out at 10.15am, followed five minutes later by the elite women as the masses continued to stream towards the start line.

A minute’s silence was observed followed by a moving rendition of God Save the King, which was greeted by spontaneous applause before Commonwealth 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan sent the elite men and the rest of the field on their way amid subdued and respectful excitement.

On the course, the atmosphere was as good as ever as crowds turned out in force to celebrate the achievements of the athletes, but also to pay tribute to the Queen with Union flags prominent along the route.

The cheers and music which provide the soundtrack to every Great North Run were there in abundance, as were the jelly babies – and in some cases, beers – always on offer to participants along the way.

Some ran in fancy dress, others wearing the names of the charities or family members they were supporting, among them a team of sports reporters running as a team put together by Foster on behalf of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

One of them, Matt Dickinson, of the Times, said: “There’s so much to be emotional about today. Brendan Foster, to me, is a hero. He did a great speech at the start, made sure that the right tributes were paid to the Royal Family and then you forget the pain in your legs because the crowd and the atmosphere are so brilliant.

“I don’t think there’s a better time to do it in some ways.”

Runners cross the Tyne Bridge during the Great North Run
Runners cross the Tyne Bridge during the Great North Run (Will Matthews/PA)

Colleague Matt Lawton added: “I know they thought long and hard about it, but I think they made the right decision.

“When you think about what the modern Royal family does represent. It is about charity, it is about about the Prince’s Trust, it is about the Duke of Edinburgh, the whole thing is about charity. I think the Queen would have been outraged if it hadn’t gone ahead!”

For the record, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won the men’s race, Hellen Obiri took the women’s title for the second successive year and David Weir and Eden Rainbow-Cooper won the wheelchair events.

Perhaps more importantly, those who took part and those who witnessed their efforts did so with in fitting style after a difficult few days for the nation.

Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Sunday's race finish brought back memories for Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)
James Anderson feels common sense could have been shown as England looked to close out victory over South Africa (John Walton/PA)
Sale and Northampton players paid tribute to the Queen (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
0
Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
The new King Charles III is officially proclaimed in Perth.
0
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Marilyn Sinclair and Paul Forrest from Forfar at Arbroath's Mortuary Chapel. Pic: Alan Richardson.
