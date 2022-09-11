Max Verstappen closes in on second successive world championship after Monza win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen closes in on second successive world championship after Monza win

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 3.46pm Updated: September 11 2022, 4.00pm
Max Verstappen is closing in on a second successive title (Luca Bruno/AP)
Max Verstappen is closing in on a second successive title (Luca Bruno/AP)

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s pit-stop gamble backfired.

Ferrari driver Leclerc led Verstappen by two seconds at Monza when Sebastian Vettel broke down after a dozen laps and the virtual safety car was deployed.

Leclerc dived into the pits in the hope of making his rubber last to the end, but 125,000 Ferrari hearts sunk in Monza as the Monegasque was forced to concede the lead when he stopped for a second time.

AUTO Italian
(PA Graphics)

Their hopes were revived when a safety car was sent out on lap 46 of 53 after Daniel Ricciardo stopped in his McLaren.

But the marshals could not clear Ricciardo’s McLaren before the end, and the race effectively finished behind the safety car to boos from the Ferrari fans.

Verstappen took his fifth win in a row, his 11th from 16 this season, and extended his championship lead to 116 points with just six rounds remaining.

Verstappen will have his first shot at sealing his second world championship in as many seasons at the next round in Singapore on October 3.

Mercedes’ George Russell started second and completed the podium. Carlos Sainz took fourth, while Lewis Hamilton, demoted to the back of the grid with engine penalties, crossed the line in fifth.

A one-minute silence was observed by the Formula One grid ahead of Sunday’s race in memory of the Queen. Italian president Sergio Mattarella was present for the formalities.

Leclerc called on his Ferrari team to end their run of blunders and help him convert his dazzling pole position into victory. But Ferrari’s strategy will again be in the spotlight.

It started so well for Leclerc when he blasted away from his marks and held off Russell heading into the Variante del Rettifilo. The British driver was forced to take to the escape road, and the home crowd roared as Leclerc led.

Verstappen, who started seventh following a five-place grid drop for an engine penalty, was quickly on the move.

By the end of lap one he was already up to fourth, before he sailed past Ricciardo for third. On lap five, the Dutchman eased ahead of Russell for second.

Leclerc was comfortably keeping Verstappen at arm’s length when Vettel’s engine expired. The VSC was deployed, and Leclerc’s engineer was on the radio.

“What do you think about boxing for Plan A?” asked Xavier Marcos Padros. “It will be tight but probably the best solution,” replied Leclerc.

In came the 24-year-old for fresh rubber as the rest of the field stayed out. Could Leclerc make his tyres last 41 laps?

The answer arrived on lap 21 when Leclerc’s race engineer was back on the radio to say Ferrari would revert to ‘Plan C’. The message might have been coded, but it was obvious that Leclerc would need to stop again.

Leclerc assumed the lead on lap 26 when Verstappen stopped. He was 10 seconds clear of the Red Bull driver, but the Dutchman halved Leclerc’s advantage before the Ferrari changed tyres for a second time.

Leclerc left the pits trailing Verstappen by 20 seconds, and, despite a late safety car providing him with hope he could challenge for victory, it was the world champion who claimed yet another win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win
Sunday’s race finish brought back memories for Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)
Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton
James Anderson feels common sense could have been shown as England looked to close out victory over South Africa (John Walton/PA)
James Anderson calls for ‘common sense’ after England made to wait for victory
Sale and Northampton players paid tribute to the Queen (Martin Rickett/PA)
In Pictures: Sport pays tribute to the Queen

More from The Courier

Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Meet the people who waited hours to see the Queen's cortege in Tayside
0
Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
The new King Charles III is officially proclaimed in Perth.
King Charles III: Tayside and Fife marks the proclamation of new monarch
0
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
Marilyn Sinclair and Paul Forrest from Forfar at Arbroath's Mortuary Chapel. Pic: Alan Richardson.
Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus
Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh