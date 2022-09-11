In Pictures: Sport pays tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Sport pays tribute to the Queen

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 8.30pm
Sale and Northampton players paid tribute to the Queen (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sport continued to pay tribute to the Queen at events on Sunday following her death at the age of 96.

While competitive football was postponed this weekend, many other sports went ahead in the United Kingdom, including Gallagher Premiership matches and the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster –  the world’s oldest Classic horse race.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some of those sports paid their respects on Sunday.

Gloucester Rugby v Wasps
Players, officials and spectators observed a minute’s silence ahead of the Gallagher Premiership match between Gloucester and Wasps at Kingsholm (Nigel French/PA)
Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints – Gallagher Premiership – AJ Bell Stadium
There was a tribute to the Queen on the big screen at the AJ Bell Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
England v South Africa
Players also wore black armbands during the final Test between England and South Africa at the Oval (John Walton/PA)
Mercedes driver George Russell
Mercedes driver George Russell (centre) observed a minute’s silence ahead of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Italian Grand Prix – Race – Monza
Fellow British driver Lando Norris had a message of remembrance on the nose cone of his McLaren for the race (David Davies/PA)
Italian Grand Prix – Race – Monza
Aston Martin did likewise on their car at Monza  (David Davies/PA)
Italian Grand Prix – Race – Monza
As did Williams (David Davies/PA)
Doncaster Races
Ahead of the opening Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, trainers, jockeys and valets gathered in the parade ring to observe a two-minute silence before all in attendance were invited to sing the national anthem (Tim Goode/PA)
Jockeys were among those to pay tribute at Doncaster (Tim Goode/PA)
Jockeys were among those to pay their respects at Doncaster (Tim Goode/PA)
Doncaster Races – Sunday September 11th
There was also a tribute to the Queen on the big screen at  Doncaster Racecourse (Tim Goode/PA)

