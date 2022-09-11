Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 8.56pm Updated: September 11 2022, 9.14pm
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)

Zak Crawley ended a disappointing summer with a flourish as England moved to the brink of an LV= Insurance Test series victory over South Africa at the Kia Oval.

After 16 innings without a half-century, Crawley’s 57 not out means what might have been a potentially tricky fourth-innings target of 130 in a low-scoring third Test should be safely negotiated on Monday.

England reached 97 without loss – they need just 33 more runs for a 2-1 series win – before bad light brought an early finish 23 minutes before the scheduled 7pm close, prompting some boos in the crowd.

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Third Test – Day Four – Kia Oval
England captain Ben Stokes took three wickets to help put his team into a commanding position against South Africa (John Walton/PA)

After South Africa collapsed from 83 for one to 169 all out, with three wickets apiece for Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes, Alex Lees was dropped from the first ball of England’s chase by Marco Jansen.

While Lees grew in fluency and ended the day on 32 not out, the out-of-form Crawley helped get England off to a flyer, riding the bounce in Kagiso Rabada’s second over, dispatching him for back-to-back fours.

He needed just 36 balls to reach his 50 and there was a sense he could get England over the line on Sunday night – and bring about effectively a two-day Test after Thursday’s washout and Friday’s play being called off in memory of the Queen – but England, to their chagrin, were kept waiting.

No creeping for Crawley

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Third Test – Day Four – Kia Oval
Zak Crawley has endured a difficult summer but found his form on the fourth day of the third Test (John Walton/PA)

Make no mistake, England’s resolve on Crawley has been tested throughout this summer. There have been 10 single-figure scores since his century against West Indies in March. But Stokes has repeatedly championed the opener, who hit the ground running on Sunday evening with 10 fours as England cantered along at almost six an over. Their disappointment at coming off with the finishing line in sight was palpable but Crawley’s innings has broken the back of the chase. In turn, he might also have guaranteed himself a place on the plane to Pakistan for England’s next Test series assignment in December.

No end in sight for Broad or Anderson

One day after careering to 36 for six, South Africa looked relatively comfortable in reaching 83 for one and a lead of 43. But after attempts to change the ball were dismissed, England turned to Anderson and Broad after lunch, and the veteran pair came up with the goods to tip the balance back towards the hosts. There was prodigious swing on offer and arguably England’s two finest fast bowlers cashed in as they have done on so many occasions, with Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen and Ryan Rickelton dismissed. That ultimately knocked the stuffing out of South Africa, as they were unable to recover.

Stat attack

View from the dressing room

What’s next?

With the weather set fair for Monday, it seems only one of the most unlikely comebacks in Test history can stop England from sealing a 2-1 series win and a sixth Test success of the summer at home – something they have not done since 2004. South Africa may be happy just to make a few inroads into England’s batting.

