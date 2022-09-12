Niall Maher pushing for more game time as Grimsby host Gillingham By Press Association September 12 2022, 10.30am Niall Maher should be in Grimsby’s squad (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Niall Maher will hope to feature more prominently for Grimsby when they take on Gillingham. Defender Maher made his long-awaited competitive debut for the Mariners as a stoppage-time substitute at Newport last time out having recovered from a pre-season muscle injury. Fellow summer signing Otis Khan claimed on social media recently that he is ‘almost there’ in his comeback from injury but this game comes too soon. John McAtee is recovering from a shoulder operation and is not expected back before Christmas. Gillingham will be without defender Haji Mnoga through suspension. Mnoga was sent off in the early stages of Gills’ goalless draw with Swindon after picking up two yellow cards in four minutes. Cheye Alexander was expected to be part of the squad to face Crawley on Saturday before the game was postponed due to the death of the Queen, so he should be involved. Robbie McKenzie recently returned to the club having initially left over the summer and he is working on his match fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold? Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0