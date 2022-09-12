Sammie Szmodics set for Blackburn return from concussion By Press Association September 12 2022, 10.40am Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics (right) has missed the last two games due to concussion protocol (Richard Sellers/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sammie Szmodics could return to action when Blackburn host Watford in the Championship on Tuesday. The playmaker is free to come back into the team after missing the last two matches due to concussion protocol. Defenders Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala were being assessed prior to the postponement of Saturday’s derby at Wigan having returned to training last week. Sam Gallagher and Callum Brittain were not in contention to feature at the DW Stadium as they continued with their own recoveries. It remains to be seen if there is any involvement on Tuesday for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr. The Senegal forward was absent for the 1-1 draw at Rotherham on September 3 after sustaining a knee issue against Middlesbrough earlier that week. Jeremy Ngakia did not make the squad for that game as he neared a return after a back problem. The Hornets have also had Tom Cleverley (calf), Samuel Kalu (hamstring) and Imran Louza (knee) working their way back towards fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold? Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0