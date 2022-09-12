Stuart Broad: A closer look at the stats behind his 566 Test wickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Broad: A closer look at the stats behind his 566 Test wickets

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 10.46am Updated: September 12 2022, 11.48am
Stuart Broad, left, has joined James Anderson in the top five Test wicket-takers and the top two seamers (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Broad, left, has joined James Anderson in the top five Test wicket-takers and the top two seamers (David Davies/PA)

Stuart Broad moved into the top-five wicket takers in Test history with his three for 45 against South Africa on Sunday.

With 566 wickets Broad now stands second only to his long-time new-ball partner James Anderson among all Test seamers, having passed his idol Glenn McGrath on the list.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record.

500 club

Most wickets in Test cricket - graphic

Broad, along with Anderson, is among only seven bowlers to take 500 or more Test wickets.

Spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne, with 800 and 708 respectively, head the list with Anderson the top seamer on 667.

India spinner Anil Kumble took 619 wickets, with Broad rounding out the top five just ahead of McGrath (563). West Indies great Courtney Walsh completes the group with 519.

Broad’s wickets have come at an average of 27.77 – ahead of only Kumble (29.65) among the ‘500 club’ but impressive nonetheless. McGrath still boasts the best average of the septet with 21.64.

Game-changer

Stuart Broad reacts in disbelief during his eight for 15 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2015
Stuart Broad’s eight for 15 stunned Australia in 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Broad is best noted for his innings-wrecking bursts, most famously the astonishing eight for 15 at Trent Bridge which clinched the 2015 Ashes.

He has twice taken seven-wicket hauls at Lord’s, against the West Indies in 2012 and New Zealand the following year, and is the only England bowler with two Test hat-tricks to his name. The first came against India in 2011 as part of figures of six for 46, with the second against Sri Lanka in 2014.

His golden period between 2013 and 2016 also saw him take six for 25 against India at Old Trafford and six for 17 in Johannesburg to bowl South Africa out for 83. Those four years brought him 196 wickets at 25.56, including nine five-fors and four of his best five-innings figures.

He surprisingly has the fewest five-wicket hauls among the 500 club, and ranks fourth among England bowlers behind Anderson (32), Ian Botham (27) and Sidney Barnes, with 24 in just 27 Tests. However, 12 of Broad’s 19 have seen him go on to take six or more wickets.

Taking on the best

Stuart Broad's favourite Test opponents - graphic

The batters dismissed most often by Broad are some of the best in Test cricket in recent years, starting of course with Australia opener David Warner.

Broad’s dominance of the left-hander defined England’s 2019 Ashes win and, although Warner gained a measure of revenge in Australia’s consistent big wins Down Under, Broad has taken his wicket 14 times in all.

The three other batsman to fall 10 or more times to Broad are also headline names – he has dismissed former Australia captain Michael Clarke 11 times and Ross Taylor and AB de Villiers 10 apiece. Tackling New Zealand in his first full Test series in 2008, he removed Taylor twice inside his first 10 Test wickets.

Steve Smith is another Australian mainstay to struggle with Broad, with nine dismissals – the same as New Zealand’s Tom Latham. Broad has also dismissed Ashes rivals Chris Rogers and Shane Watson and De Villiers’ South Africa colleague Hashim Amla eight times apiece.

