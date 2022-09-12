Jacob Maddox and Jonas Mukuna in line for Walsall debuts against Colchester By Press Association September 12 2022, 11.20am Former Chelsea youngster Jacob Maddox could make his Walsall debut (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jacob Maddox and Jonas Mukuna could make their Walsall debuts against Colchester after signing on free transfers last week. Midfielder Maddox joins after leaving Vitoria Guimaraes while Mukuna spent the summer on trial with the Saddlers. Conor Wilkinson, Joe Riley, Oisin McEntee and Liam Gordon have all been out for Walsall over the last few weeks. Captain Donervon Daniels has missed the Saddlers’ last two games as a precaution. Alan Judge will be hoping to be fit for Colchester. The midfielder had been out for a month with a knee injury and was in line for a return before the weekend’s fixtures were postponed following the death of the Queen. Frank Nouble and Freddie Sears are expected to spearhead the U’s attack after scoring in their 2-1 Papa John’s Trophy win over Brighton last time out. Beryly Lubala impressed in the victory but may have to settle for a place on the bench. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold? Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0