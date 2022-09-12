Ben Woodburn missing again with ankle problem as Preston host Burnley By Press Association September 12 2022, 11.40am Preston’s Ben Woodburn is out with an ankle injury (David Davies/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Preston will again be without Ben Woodburn when they face Burnley at Deepdale on Tuesday. The midfielder’s ankle issue, which saw him miss the 1-0 home loss to Birmingham on September 3, is expected to keep him unavailable until the clash with Sunderland on October 1. Andrew Hughes (shoulder) could return to action, having been in with a chance for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City that was postponed. Bambo Diaby and Sean Maguire may also make first-team comebacks after playing in the Central League Cup last week. Goalkeeper Aro Muric looks set to be back for Burnley. The Kosovo international has resumed full training since sitting out the 1-1 draw at West Brom due to a shoulder problem. It appears the game will come too soon for Scott Twine and Kevin Long to feature. Ashley Westwood remains sidelined as he continues to work his way to fitness after the ankle injury he sustained in April. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold? Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0