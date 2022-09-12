Wales will reap rewards of Joe Rodon’s move to Rennes, says Robert Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales will reap rewards of Joe Rodon’s move to Rennes, says Robert Page

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 11.42am
Joe Rodon’s spell away from Tottenham and move to France will benefit Wales, says national team manager Robert Page (PA).
Joe Rodon’s spell away from Tottenham and move to France will benefit Wales, says national team manager Robert Page (PA).

Wales boss Robert Page says he “hated” seeing Joe Rodon on the Tottenham bench week after week and believes his move to France will improve him as a player.

Rodon was a pivotal figure as Wales qualified for their first World Cup since 1958, prompting captain Gareth Bale to remark that the centre-back “deserved” to be playing regularly for his former club.

The 24-year-old actually played more minutes for Wales than Spurs last term, and joined Rennes on a season-long loan deal in August.

Cyprus Soccer Europa League
Joe Rodon (centre), pictured in Europa League action against AEK, has settled in well at new club Rennes (Petros Karadjias/AP)

“I hated seeing Joe on the bench every week because he’s such a wonderful talent,” Page said ahead of naming his squad for Wales’ final Nations League games against Belgium and Poland.

“I’ve worked with him for years with the under-21s and seen his potential.

“There’s better to come from Joe, believe me, and going out to play games now will help him achieve that.”

Rodon has made an impressive start to life at Rennes, who currently lie sixth in Ligue 1.

Robert Page
Wales manager Robert Page says Joe Rodon is the ‘complete player’ when he is full of confidence (Handout/PA)

He has started seven of their eight games and scored his first career goal in the 3-1 victory over Brest.

“He’s obviously done his homework on Rennes and the league,” said Page, speaking to the PA news agency on behalf of M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign.

“I think it will suit him as he’s got all the attributes of a top-class centre-half. He’s massive for us and he’s never let me down, but you can’t continue to not play because eventually it will catch up with you.

“When he’s playing week in and week out and coming into camp full of confidence he is the complete player.

France Soccer League 1
Aaron Ramsey (right) is set to miss Wales’ final games before the World Cup after being injured playing for Nice (Daniel Cole/AP)

“I love to see Joe on the ball and driving forward. Playing out there in that league will give him the opportunity to do that repetitively every week.”

Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson are set to miss Wales’ final games before the World Cup in November.

Nice playmaker Ramsey has suffered a hamstring injury which is expected to sideline him until next month, while Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson has not played this season due to a knee problem.

Tom Lawrence is also nursing a knee injury and unavailable, but the Rangers summer signing is unlikely to make Wales’ World Cup squad.

Hibernian v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Easter Road
Rangers forward Tom Lawrence is set to miss out on Wales’ World Cup squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lawrence’s former Derby manager Wayne Rooney suggested in April that the forward was being overlooked by Wales because there was “history” between the player and Page.

But Page said: “There’s no history between me and Tom. Understandably he was disappointed that I didn’t take him to the Euros, I would have been disappointed as a player as well.

“I think he deserved his move to Rangers off the back of his performances at Derby and he’s a good player.

“But Brennan Johnson and Rubin Colwill have come into the squad, and we’ve got youngsters like Luke Harris that people are talking about. That’s just football.”

The 17-year-old Harris, a regular scorer for Fulham Under-23s last season, made his first-team debut last month and could get a maiden senior Wales call-up.

