Double doubt for Barnsley’s clash with Port Vale By Press Association September 12 2022, 11.48am Nicky Cadden has been a doubt for Barnsley (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barnsley have doubts over Nicky Cadden and Josh Benson for the visit of Port Vale. Winger Cadden has been struggling with a calf problem while Benson is nursing a hamstring injury. New signings Adam Phillips and Tom Edwards are available and still waiting to be handed their debuts. Midfielder Herbie Kane is fit again for boss Michael Duff. Romanian forward Dennis Politic could make his return for Port Vale. The 22-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Cremonese on deadline day having spent a spell at Vale Park on loan last season. Brad Walker could return after missing the 2-2 draw with Cheltenham last week. He rolled his ankle in the 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Stockport and sat out the draw in Gloucestershire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold? Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0