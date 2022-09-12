How soon can Max Verstappen clinch F1 title and what next for flying Dutchman?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

How soon can Max Verstappen clinch F1 title and what next for flying Dutchman?

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 12.28pm
Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Max Verstappen took another major step to sealing his second world championship after winning Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the unstoppable Dutchman, and his dominant Red Bull machine.

How close is Verstappen to winning the title?

Max Verstappen claimed his 11th win of the season in Monza on Sunday
Max Verstappen claimed his 11th win of the season in Monza on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

Following his fifth win in succession and his 11th from 16 this season, Verstappen will gain his first shot at title glory at the next round in Singapore on October 2.

Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown at the Marina Bay Circuit if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points.

Is Verstappen in a league of his own?

It is quite ironic that Formula One motorsport boss Ross Brawn oversaw the design of this season’s new cars in the hope of bringing the field closer together, and spicing up the show.

But Red Bull, with Verstappen at the wheel, have nailed the new regulations, paving the way for the most one-sided F1 campaign in recent memory.

If Verstappen does take the championship in Singapore, he will have done so with five rounds still to play – a significant contrast to last year’s title fight for the ages between the Dutchman and Lewis Hamilton which went down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

How good has Verstappen been?

Lewis Hamilton has been unable to match Max Verstappen this season
Lewis Hamilton has been unable to compete with Verstappen this season (David Davies/PA)

Sport is built on rivalries and the absence of a Hamilton-Verstappen rematch has been a major blow to F1. That said, nothing should be taken away from Verstappen, who is in the purple patch of his career.

The 24-year-old has become a more measured version of the win-at-all-costs driver of last year – aided in part by the lack of a major rival. He has been in a different postcode to Hamilton and Mercedes, and Ferrari driver Leclerc’s encouraging start imploded through faults by man and machine.

It is difficult to recall Verstappen making a major mistake, while Red Bull are so often first class when it comes to in-race strategy.

It does not seem to matter where Verstappen starts either. Three of his last four wins in Hungary, Belgium and Italy, came from starting positions of 10th, 14th and seventh respectively.

What does the future hold for Verstappen?

The Dutch driver’s victory in Monza was the 31st of his career, drawing him level with Nigel Mansell, and moving him just one shy of sixth-placed Fernando Alonso on the all-time list.

Only Hamilton (103), Michael Schumacher (91), Sebastian Vettel (53), Alain Prost (51) and Ayrton Senna (43) would then sit above him.

Verstappen also looks set to eclipse the record of most wins in a season (13) shared by Schumacher and Vettel. And with a second title to follow next month, it is not hyperbole to suggest Hamilton’s win record is starting to look vulnerable.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ryan Fraser has been recalled by Scotland (Claus Bech/PA)
Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header
Lancashire have been given a six-point deduction (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends
St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the Super League play-offs and the World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England
Tyler Burey has a knee injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash
Sir Jackie Stewart struck up a close friendship with the Queen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen
England had a memorable summer (John Walton/PA)
England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold?
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos (Stephen Brashear/AP)
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos
McLaren were hit with a 100 million dollars (£49.2million) fine on this day in 2007 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped this season (Adam Davy/PA Images).
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0