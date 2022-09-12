Hibernian to host Friday-night football as part of trial to boost attendances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian to host Friday-night football as part of trial to boost attendances

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 12.34pm
Easter Road will host Friday-night football (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three Scottish Premiership fixtures have been given new kick-off times as part of a trial aimed predominantly at increasing attendances.

Hibernian’s home match against St Johnstone has been brought forward from 3pm on Saturday, October 22 to 7.30pm on Friday, October 21.

Aberdeen’s next two meetings with Dundee United, at Tannadice on Saturday, October 8 and Pittodrie on Saturday, October 12, have been put back from 3pm to 6pm on the same dates at the request of both clubs.

Hibs, who will cut prices for the Saints match to £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, said on their website: “After discussions with the SPFL, Police Scotland and St Johnstone, we requested to move the fixture to trial a new initiative for the club, and the league, by bringing back Friday night football.

“A leader and innovator in Scotland, we are trying something different and want to create a special atmosphere under the lights at Easter Road.”

Aberdeen recently switched their home match against Hibs in November from Saturday afternoon to Friday evening and their commercial director Rob Wicks said after the latest fixture tweaks: “We have stated previously that we would like to trial new kick-off times to help boost attendances and over the past few months we have been working alongside fellow SPFL clubs to make this happen.

“We are particularly excited to have the opportunity to try this kick-off time for a home match as we look to improve atmosphere and increase the opportunity for our wider supporter base, including families, many of whom struggle to make a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday, to come along and enjoy an exciting derby fixture.

“Feedback from fans will be welcomed and the club will use this data to inform any future changes.”

United chief executive Luigi Capuano said: “The idea is to boost attendance and allow wider access from our supporter base, including families.

“There are other positives factors including greater commercial and media exposure and maximising revenue generation for local businesses, but our main priority was in creating opportunity for greater spectator access.

“After this fixture, we will review the success of the event.”

