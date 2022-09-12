Swansea without injured duo Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Cullen for Blades clash By Press Association September 12 2022, 12.46pm Swansea’s Liam Cullen is missing through injury (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea will be without Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Cullen for their Sky Bet Championship home game against Sheffield United. Both players are recovering from shoulder injuries and are not expected to return until after the forthcoming international break. Cullen was hurt after going on as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers, while Latibeaudiere suffered his injury during a 2-2 draw with Millwall. Liam Walsh, meanwhile, remains sidelined, but Swans boss Russell Martin has no other injury concerns ahead of the Blades’ visit. Billy Sharp could be back in the mix for United following an ankle problem. The veteran striker is back in training with the Championship leaders, continuing his progress after suffering the injury against Middlesbrough last month. Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will also be encouraged by the progress of defender Jayden Bogle. Bogle had knee surgery earlier this year, and he has returned to the training field, suggesting a competitive return during the next few weeks. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold? Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0