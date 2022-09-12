Daniel Udoh and Aiden O’Brien missing for Shrewsbury’s clash with Exeter By Press Association September 12 2022, 1.16pm Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill is without Daniel Udoh and Aiden O’Brien (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Shrewsbury continue to be without long-term injury victim Daniel Udoh after he injured his anterior cruciate ligament last month. The striker is unlikely to be available for Steve Cotterill’s men for the rest of the season. Aiden O’Brien is also not expected to return until the end of the month after a hip operation. The Shrews are looking for their first home league win of the season at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Exeter will be without Alex Hartridge and Tim Dieng for the game. Hartridge has been struggling with a hamstring injury and while it seemed to be improving, boss Matt Taylor has ruled him out as he waits on results of a scan. Midfielder Dieng is also sidelined with his own hamstring injury after suffering the problem against MK Dons. The Grecians also have doubts over Sam Stubbs and Harry Smith. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold? Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0