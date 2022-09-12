Hiram Boateng misses out for Mansfield with a hamstring injury By Press Association September 12 2022, 1.20pm Hiram Boateng has been battling injury. (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mansfield are expected to be without Hiram Boateng for the next two weeks. The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury but John-Joe O’Toole may return after picking up a foot injury at Sutton. James Perch was a doubt for the weekend’s game against Bradford before it was postponed with a knee injury and could be available. Elliott Hewitt should be fully fit for Nigel Clough’s side after shrugging off illness but Rhys Oates (chest) is out. Callum Guy is fit to return for Carlisle but they have worries over Ryan Edmundson and Jamie Devitt. Guy has shaken off a groin problem and should make the trip to Field Mill on Tuesday. Striker Edmondson could be out for up to eight weeks as the club look to get the bottom of his ankle injury. Midfielder Devitt has been battling a groin strain but may be able to return. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold? Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0