Nathan Thompson back to boost Peterborough after suspension By Press Association September 12 2022, 3.00pm Peterborough's Nathan Thompson has served a one-match suspension (Leila Coker/PA) Defender Nathan Thompson is available to return to the Peterborough side when they host Fleetwood. Thompson missed the 2-1 loss at Portsmouth on September 3 as he served a one-match suspension. Full-back Dan Butler has been set to appear for the Under-21s as he steps up his recovery from an ankle issue. Midfielder Ollie Norburn (knee) remains sidelined, while on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has been back at parent club Hull receiving treatment for a torn thigh muscle. Fleetwood look to have no fresh injury concerns heading into the contest. Forward Paddy Lane and midfielder Harvey Macadam were taken off in the first half of the 1-1 draw with Wycombe last time out, something boss Scott Brown confirmed was a tactical decision. Callum Morton and Darnell Johnson have been out through injury. The Cod Army – 15th in the table, nine places below Grant McCann's Peterborough – have drawn each of their last five Sky Bet League One matches.