Will Jaaskelainen eyeing AFC Wimbledon debut against Northampton By Press Association September 12 2022, 3.40pm Will Jaaskelainen (right) joined Wimbledon on a one-month deal (Anthony Devlin/PA)

AFC Wimbledon will have Will Jaaskelainen in the squad to face Northampton after he signed on a one-month contract. The 24-year-old will provide cover for goalkeeper Nathan Broome, who suffered a foot injury earlier this month. Jack Currie has been struggling with a shoulder injury but could be available for the Dons. Alex Woodyard, who has yet to play this season after suffering a calf injury, remains sidelined. Aaron McGowan and Ben Fox remain major doubts for Northampton. Danny Hylton and Akin Odimayo may return after being doubts for Saturday's postponed game at Walsall. Josh Eppiah is still looking for a first appearance of the season and Jonny Maxted is back after illness. The Cobblers are fifth in Sky Bet League Two after four wins from their opening seven games.