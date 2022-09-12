Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy could hand full debut to Matty Virtue By Press Association September 12 2022, 3.54pm Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy welcomes Derby (Issac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Matty Virtue will be pushing for a full Lincoln debut against Derby. The midfielder came on in the 2-0 defeat at Cambridge last time out after joining on loan from Blackpool. Adam Jackson should be available after suffering a dead leg last month. The Imps are fifth from bottom of League One and looking for their first home league win of the season. Derby have Curtis Davies available for the trip to Sincil Bank. The defender suffered a thigh injury last month but is back in training with the Rams. James Chester is unlikely to be involved as he battles tendinopathy in his Achilles but is in training again. Midfielder Korey Smith (toe) is out while on-loan West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang has a fractured arm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor… Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen? Darragh Lenihan to miss Middlesbrough’s game against Cardiff Andy Murray feels Davis Cup offers opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen Emilio Gay hits fine century as Northamptonshire dominate Surrey on day one 5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New… Cole Stockton expected to return for Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday More from The Courier Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being… Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline? 0 Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes 0