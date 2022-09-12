Kieran McKenna has decisions to make for Ipswich’s game against Bristol Rovers By Press Association September 12 2022, 3.56pm Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich side remain unbeaten in League One this season. (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Unbeaten Ipswich have no fresh injury worries ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Bristol Rovers. The Tractor Boys sit top of Sky Bet League One and boss Kieran McKenna has some selection decisions to make. Gassan Ahadme and Dom Ball came off the bench for the 2-0 win at Accrington last time out and the duo are pushing for their full league debuts since moving to Portman Road. Midfielder Panutche Camara has yet to feature since arriving on deadline day while defender Richard Keogh was an unused substitute in the Accrington victory. Rovers will be without defender Lewis Gibson for the trip. The Everton loanee has a calf issue which has ruled him out of the game in East Anglia. Fellow defenders James Connolly and James Gibbons remain sidelined, giving Gas boss Joey Barton a headache at the back. Sylvester Jasper could make his full debut following his loan move from Fulham with Luke McCormick aiming for a maiden league start. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor… Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen? Darragh Lenihan to miss Middlesbrough’s game against Cardiff Andy Murray feels Davis Cup offers opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen Emilio Gay hits fine century as Northamptonshire dominate Surrey on day one 5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New… Cole Stockton expected to return for Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday More from The Courier Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being… Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline? 0 Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes 0