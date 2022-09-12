David Kasumu among Huddersfield trio in contention to return for Wigan clash By Press Association September 12 2022, 5.54pm Huddersfield’s David Kasumu has recovered from a hamstring injury (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Huddersfield trio David Kasumu, Luke Mbete and Michal Helik could all be in contention for the home game against Wigan. Midfielder Kasumu has recovered from a hamstring injury and Mbete has completed his concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury before joining the club. Fellow centre-back Helik has trained all week with Danny Schofield’s squad following his deadline-day arrival from Barnsley. Schofield has a fully-fit squad to choose from apart from long-term absentee Matty Pearson (foot). Wigan’s recent signings Anthony Scully and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are hoping to make their debuts for the club. Forward Scully joined from Lincoln and defender Edmonds-Green from Huddersfield – both on deadline day – and they are expected to be named in the squad. Charlie Wyke (quad) is likely to return to contention, but skipper Tendayi Darikwa (shoulder) is still out. Midfielder Jordan Cousins (calf) and winger Gwion Edwards (Achilles) have yet to feature this season and remain unavailable. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor… Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen? Darragh Lenihan to miss Middlesbrough’s game against Cardiff Andy Murray feels Davis Cup offers opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen Emilio Gay hits fine century as Northamptonshire dominate Surrey on day one 5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New… Cole Stockton expected to return for Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday More from The Courier Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being… Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline? 0 Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes 0