Barrow boss Pete Wild will hope to pick from unchanged squad against Doncaster By Press Association September 12 2022, 6.08pm Barrow boss Pete Wild could pick from an unchanged squad (Clint Hughes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barrow boss Pete Wild will hope to pick from an unchanged squad as his side look to return to winning ways at home to Doncaster. The Cumbrians’ strong start to the season ran aground last time out when they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Northampton at Sixfields. Summer signing Richie Bennett is likely to be their only absentee as he continues to battle back from a pre-season injury. Wild could turn to young defender Pawel Zuk who impressed recently in the EFL Trophy but missed out on the trip to Northampton. Doncaster winger Jon Taylor could make a long-awaited return to the Rovers starting line-up for the trip to the north west. Taylor came on as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Mansfield last time out, having recently returned from nine months out due to injury. Boss Gary McSheffrey has revealed that two unnamed players who picked up knocks in the defeat to the Stags will be fit. Striker Josh Andrews (tendonitis) and defender Tom Anderson (back) both remain doubtful after missing out in recent weeks. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor… Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen? Darragh Lenihan to miss Middlesbrough’s game against Cardiff Andy Murray feels Davis Cup offers opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen Emilio Gay hits fine century as Northamptonshire dominate Surrey on day one 5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New… Cole Stockton expected to return for Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday More from The Courier Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being… Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline? 0 Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes 0