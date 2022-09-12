Wycombe without Garath McCleary for the visit of Accrington By Press Association September 12 2022, 6.29pm Wycombe midfielder Garath McCleary is banned for Tuesday’s visit of Accrington (Rhianna Chadwick/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wycombe will be without Garath McCleary for the visit of Accrington. The experienced midfielder was sent off just 10 minutes into the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood last time out and is banned for Tuesday’s clash. The Chairboys had a number of players missing through injury who could come into contention 10 days on. Sam Vokes was an unused substitute while Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr are aiming to be fit enough to feature. Accrington have won just once this season and will be looking to recover from a two-game losing streak. Rosaire Longelo (hamstring) is again expected to miss out. Both Joe Pritchard and Korede Adedoyin missed the 2-1 defeat at Forest Green having been forced off injured in the previous game against Ipswich and are likely to be absent. Michael Nottingham and Jay Rich-Baghuelou remain out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor… Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen? Darragh Lenihan to miss Middlesbrough’s game against Cardiff Andy Murray feels Davis Cup offers opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen Emilio Gay hits fine century as Northamptonshire dominate Surrey on day one 5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New… Cole Stockton expected to return for Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday More from The Courier Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being… Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline? 0 Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes 0