Darragh Lenihan to miss Middlesbrough's game against Cardiff By Press Association September 12 2022, 8.01pm Middlesbrough's Darragh Lenihan is missing for the Cardiff game. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Darragh Lenihan has been ruled out of Middlesbrough's Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff. The defender has yet to return to training after suffering an ankle injury in the recent defeat at Watford. Paddy McNair should feature despite being forced off with an ankle knock in the 1-0 win over Sunderland last time out. On-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen could be in contention having been sidelined with a knee problem in recent weeks. Cardiff could hand a full debut to striker Callum Robinson. The Republic of Ireland international joined from West Brom on transfer deadline day and was a half-time substitute in the defeat at Millwall. Kion Etete (ankle), Ebou Adams (muscular) and Jamilu Collins (ACL) remain on the sidelines. Callum O'Dowda could be recalled after a hip injury.