Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract By Press Association September 12 2022, 8.44pm Adam Wharton has signed a five-year deal at Blackburn. (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Blackburn teenager Adam Wharton has signed a new five-year deal at Ewood Park. The highly rated 18-year-old made his senior debut for Rovers in a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Hartlepool last month. Wharton has gone on to make three appearances in the Sky Bet Championship and has now agreed a long-term contract with the club he joined at the age of six. “I’m over the moon,” the midfielder told RoversTV. “I’m delighted to commit my future to the club. I’ve been here a long time, so to get a deal to secure myself at the club for a number of years is a great feeling.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor… Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen? Darragh Lenihan to miss Middlesbrough’s game against Cardiff Andy Murray feels Davis Cup offers opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen Emilio Gay hits fine century as Northamptonshire dominate Surrey on day one 5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New… Cole Stockton expected to return for Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday Hull could be boosted by the return of Greg Docherty for Stoke clash More from The Courier Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being… Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline? 0 Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes 0