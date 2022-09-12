Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn teenager Adam Wharton has signed a new five-year deal at Ewood Park.

The highly rated 18-year-old made his senior debut for Rovers in a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Hartlepool last month.

Wharton has gone on to make three appearances in the Sky Bet Championship and has now agreed a long-term contract with the club he joined at the age of six.

“I’m over the moon,” the midfielder told RoversTV.

“I’m delighted to commit my future to the club. I’ve been here a long time, so to get a deal to secure myself at the club for a number of years is a great feeling.”