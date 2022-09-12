Robert Page signs new Wales contract ahead of World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Page signs new Wales contract ahead of World Cup

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 12.01am
Robert Page has signed a new four-year deal as Wales manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Robert Page has signed a new four-year deal as Wales manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Robert Page has signed a new four-year contract as Wales manager.

Page has agreed the deal two months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Wales will make just their second appearance at the finals.

The new contract means Page will be in charge for Wales’ 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Page said: “There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can’t wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first FIFA World Cup in 64 years.

Robert Page celebrates with Tony Roberts
Robert Page (right) led Wales to World Cup qualification (Mike Egerton/PA)

“This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future.”

Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams said: “I am delighted that Rob and the FAW have agreed a four-year contract to take the Cymru men’s national team to the next stage.

“The FIFA World Cup is the perfect opportunity to show Wales on the world stage, and I am positive that Rob is the best person for the role, in Qatar and beyond.”

Former defender Page captained Wales and made 550 senior appearances during an 18-year playing career at Watford, Sheffield United, Cardiff, Coventry, Huddersfield and Chesterfield.

Wales players celebrate
Wales reached the World Cup with a play-off victory over Ukraine (David Davies/PA)

The 48-year-old from the Rhondda managed Port Vale and Northampton before being appointed Wales Under-21 boss in 2017.

Page joined the senior coaching staff in 2019 and became interim manager in November 2020 after Ryan Giggs went on leave to contest charges of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend.

He led Wales to the knockout stages of the delayed 2020 European Championship the following summer, and then guided Wales to their first World Cup since 1958.

Giggs stood down as Wales manager in June, two weeks after a 1-0 play-off final victory over Ukraine had sealed qualification for Qatar.

Azerbaijan v Wales – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group E – Bakcell Arena
Ryan Giggs stood down as Wales boss in June (Bradley Collyer/PA)

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “The FAW strategic plan, Our Wales, has clear ambitions for our Cymru men’s national team, and I am confident that Rob is the best person to bring us more success over the next four years.

“By putting the correct foundations in place, I am sure that we will see Rob and the team qualify for more major tournaments in the near future and continue to grow the positivity and support around Welsh football at the moment.”

Page names his squad for the Nations League ties against Belgium and Poland, Wales’ final games before the World Cup, on Wednesday.

Wales face United States in their World Cup opener on November 21, ahead of further group games against Iran and England.

