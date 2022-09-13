Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo could be weighing up a move to Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing The Athletic, the paper says the 37-year-old is reconsidering an offer that he previously turned down from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. The deal was worth an incredible £211m-a-year.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Manchester Evening News reports Marcus Rashford leads a wealth of United players who could all leave Old Trafford next June when their contracts end. Luke Shaw, David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Fred are all on the verge of exiting the Red Devils, though the club can still trigger a clause to extend all their deals by another year.

The Sun says Brighton are set to open up contract talks with midfielder Moises Caicedo in an effort to keep him from following Graham Potter to Chelsea.

Social media round-up

Everton eye January bid for Adama Traore as Lampard targets Ferencvaros starhttps://t.co/dJH130y2Fp — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 12, 2022

Reports suggest Man Utd’s ‘indecisiveness cost them Frenkie de Jong transfer after refusing to meet Barcelona’s asking price’ pic.twitter.com/0otgVBW3m2 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 12, 2022

Players to watch

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

N’Golo Kante: The Athletic reports the 31-year-old midfielder has turned down a new two-year deal from Chelsea.

Daniel Iversen: Stoke are keen on a move for the Leicester goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mirror.