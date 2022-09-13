Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash By Press Association September 13 2022, 9.25am Tyler Burey has a knee injury (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Millwall winger Tyler Burey is battling to be fit for the visit of QPR. Burey was a doubt for Saturday’s postponed trip to Sunderland due to a knee injury. The Lions are still without Ryan Leonard, who has a hamstring injury. Mason Bennett (hamstring) and Shaun Hutchinson (groin) are also missing. Luke Amos is set to miss out again for Rangers. The midfielder has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for the last six weeks. However, he is due back in training this week and could be available soon. Defender Jake Clarke-Salter is still out injured. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold? Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog Robert Page signs new Wales contract ahead of World Cup More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0