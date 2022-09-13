Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.24am
Lancashire have been given a six-point deduction (Peter Byrne/PA)

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from Sport

Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header
Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England
Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash
Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to ‘wonderful, extraordinary’ Queen
England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold?
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos
On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog
Robert Page signs new Wales contract ahead of World Cup

More from The Courier

ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0