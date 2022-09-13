Everton sign former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on short-term contract By Press Association September 13 2022, 11.30am Eldin Jakupovic left Leicester in the summer (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Everton have announced the signing of former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract. The Toffees have brought in the 37-year-old to boost their goalkeeping department following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan. Jakupovic, who won his sole Switzerland cap in 2008, was a free agent after leaving Leicester in the summer to end a five-year spell with the club. We have signed goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract following recent injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan.#EFC 🔵— Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2022 England stopper Pickford suffered a thigh injury in Everton’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on September 3 and is set to be out until after the forthcoming international break. And Lonergan is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks as he recovers from a knee issue. The Goodison Park outfit also have Asmir Begovic in their squad. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0