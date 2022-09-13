We’re no one-trick pony – Joe Root ‘buzzing’ about potential of new-look England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We’re no one-trick pony – Joe Root ‘buzzing’ about potential of new-look England

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 12.02pm
Joe Root is excited about what England can achieve (John Walton/PA)
Joe Root is excited about what England can achieve (John Walton/PA)

Joe Root insisted England have shown more strings to their bow than just hyper-aggression as he likened their Test progress to the white-ball revolution that took place under Eoin Morgan.

Root’s captaincy ended with one win in 17 that left England bottom of the World Test Championship – an unflattering analysis that does not factor in the challenges that came with leading in Covid times.

To his credit the Yorkshireman has seamlessly shifted back into the rank and file under his great friend Ben Stokes, who has overseen six wins in a single home summer for the first time since 2004.

England have won six of their seven Tests this summer (John Walton/PA)
England have won six of their seven Tests this summer (John Walton/PA)

The success under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum has been attributed to unwavering positivity and has led to some rash dismissals, but Root feels they showed more nuance as the summer progressed.

He said: “We’re not just a one-trick pony. There’s always going to be periods in Test cricket that you have to manage well and smartly.

“We’ve not got it right every time this summer but we’ve got it right more often than not and that’s why we’re sat here with six (wins) out of seven (Tests).

“We’re definitely not the finished article but to see the strides we’ve made in such a short space of time has been really a breath of fresh air.

“It makes the winter and beyond look very exciting for this team. To know there’s still more potential and areas we can improve is the most exciting part of it. I’m buzzing about it, to be honest.”

England chased down 275-plus totals in the fourth innings of all three Tests against New Zealand and then set a new record against India after overhauling 378, with Root’s form particularly eye-catching.

His returns dwindled in the 2-1 LV= Insurance Test series win against South Africa but he finishes the summer with three hundreds, a superb average of 68.33 and a noteworthy strike-rate of 73.12.

With England pushing for victory no matter the situation, Root believes their progress under Stokes is akin to what happened when Morgan ushered in a new way of thinking in the limited-overs formats in 2015, which culminated in their unforgettable 50-over World Cup triumph four years later.

Root said: “I know it is early days and there are a lot of different elements to Test cricket compared to the white-ball format but it is very exciting that there is the same sort of vibe around.

“That’s the exciting thing – what is the limit? How far can we go? You look at what that team has achieved over a period of time.

Joe Root has registered three Test hundreds this summer (David Davies/PA)
Joe Root has registered three Test hundreds this summer (David Davies/PA)

“There’s an element of real belief and excitement in everything we do at the minute. Long may that continue because I don’t think any of the guys who were involved in the last couple of years will easily forget how difficult that was.”

Root, who revealed he has “a slightly broader mind” since stepping down as skipper, is 124 Tests into his career but championed the leadership of Stokes and McCullum, echoing what veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have said about the harmonious dressing room recently.

He added: “I’ve never had more fun playing professional cricket. Honestly, it is hard to put into words. You turn up every day and you’re very excited about what’s going to happen. It’s the unknown.

“It’s quite a strange feeling to have played 120-odd games still to have that feeling when you turn up every day. It’s a really good place to be. Keeps you very hungry and motivated. You can bounce off the energy of everybody else who is in the same mindset.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0