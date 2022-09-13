Steve Clarke pushes Scotland to get going again after stalling this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Clarke pushes Scotland to get going again after stalling this summer

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 12.14pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants to see a return to form (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants to see a return to form (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke wants Scotland to start going through the gears again after stalling in the summer.

The Scots were knocked out of their World Cup play-off semi-final by Ukraine at Hampden Park on June 1 and then suffered a dispiriting 3-0 Nations League defeat by Republic of Ireland, either side of expected wins over Armenia.

Clarke was speaking at the national stadium as he announced his squad for the Nations League matches against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland, where the biggest news was the return of Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser and the omission of skipper Andy Robertson through injury.

Scotland play Ukraine home and away, either side of facing the Irish at Hampden Park on September 24 and – with six points, one behind leaders Ukraine – the former Kilmarnock boss wants to see form return in the final three Nations League fixtures.

Assessing his squad, Clarke said: “We are as equipped as well as we have always been.

“I have always said it is a squad that has progressed well over my tenure.

“If I am being honest about it, I felt that June was the first time we stopped.

“And now we have to pick up the mantle and start progressing through these three difficult matches.

“We are in a position where we have our destiny in our own hands and that’s all you can hope for.

“I am looking forward to difficult matches, good opponents and hopefully, like I said, I felt we stalled a little bit in the summer and it would be nice to pick up the progress again.

“We have to do better than we did in the summer and we have to pick up the points to top the group.

“We want to come out these matches first in the group and we have everything in front of us.”

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser in action
Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser returns to the Scotland squad (Richard Sellers/PA)

Fraser, capped 22 times, controversially withdrew from the squad for the vital World Cup Group F qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark last November but was subsequently pictured on his club’s training ground.

Clarke revealed in March that Fraser had apologised for his actions and the former Aberdeen and Bournemouth wide man is back in favour.

Robertson misses out after the Liverpool defender was injured in the closing stages of last week’s Champions League defeat at Napoli.

On Fraser’s return, Clarke said: “I said in March, after he missed (out on) the two friendly matches (against Poland and Austria) that we had a chat.

“Ryan wasn’t playing for Newcastle at the time and I said that if he is fit and well and playing for Newcastle he is definitely one that we have to consider for selection.

“That is why he is in the squad at this time. He is fit and well and playing well for Newcastle.”

While Robertson drops out, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney returns from the knee injury which kept him out of the four summer fixtures.

Clarke said: “It is always disappointing to lose key players. Andy is obviously a key player, captain, a big character for us within the squad but as you lose one top quality left-back you get one back with Kieran being available this time.

“I suppose that softens the blow, but you want all your good players fit and available.

“But one of the poorer sides of international football is that you know you will lose players through injury – you just have to deal with it.”

