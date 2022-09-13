Luton could welcome back Reece Burke after head injury for Coventry visit By Press Association September 13 2022, 12.52pm Reece Burke could return for Luton (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Reece Burke could return for Luton when they host Coventry. The former West Ham defender missed the 2-1 defeat by Wigan last time out due to a head injury. Alfie Doughty, who joined from Stoke in the summer, is in full training and could also be involved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is likely to be Luton’s only injury absentee. Callum O’Hare is still missing for Coventry. The midfielder remains a few weeks away from being available after a hamstring tear. Captain Liam Kelly is back in light training as he recovers from his hamstring problem. Forwards Matt Godden and Viktor Gyokeres are pushing to start after substitute appearances in the defeat at Norwich. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0