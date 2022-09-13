Tom Rogic unlikely to feature when West Brom take on Birmingham By Press Association September 13 2022, 2.13pm Tom Rogic joined West Brom on a free transfer on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up West Brom’s new signing Tom Rogic is not expected to feature in the home game against Birmingham. The Australia midfielder joined the Baggies on a free transfer this week after leaving Celtic at the end of last season, but is short of match fitness. Brandon Thomas-Asante could retain his place after his last-minute equaliser on his Baggies debut against Burnley as American striker Daryl Dike (thigh) is still out. Defender Semi Ajayi remains unavailable after damaging ankle ligaments in the recent draw at Wigan. Birmingham boss John Eustace still has a lengthy injury list, but several players are edging closer to a return to action. Harlee Dean, Gary Gardner (both calf), Nico Gordon and Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) are not ready to face West Brom. On-loan Derby midfielder Krystian Bielik is expected to retain his starting place after making his Blues debut in the recent win at Preston. Tahith Chong is also set for his first home appearance since returning to the club from Manchester United. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0