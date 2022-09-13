Wales boss Robert Page wants Michael Sheen at World Cup after ‘fantastic’ speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales boss Robert Page wants Michael Sheen at World Cup after ‘fantastic’ speech

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 3.15pm Updated: September 13 2022, 3.19pm
Rob Page wants Michael Sheen at Wales’ first World Cup game (PA)

Wales manager Robert Page plans to invite Michael Sheen to the World Cup after the Hollywood actor’s “significant” speech on television.

Sheen’s passionate oratory on Sky’s sports panel show A League of Their Own has gone viral on social media, with the two-minute clip having had over 13million views.

Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson posted on Twitter that Sheen’s performance “sounds awesome”, while Match of the Day host Gary Lineker said it had given him “goosebumps”.

Page and his players are keen to meet the Damned United and Frost/Nixon star, saying the presence of the Port Talbot-raised actor in Qatar can help them at the World Cup in November.

“He’s coming to the first (World Cup) game with me,” said Page, speaking after signing a new four-year contract that sees him in charge of Wales for the 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns.

“It’s fantastic. I well up every time I watch it. I’d been in a meeting in Cardiff and my phone was going mad so I knew something significant had happened.

“When I watched it, wow, (I was) very emotional.

“Personally I want to thank him for doing that. I want to let him know that I appreciate what he’s done there. Because we’re on the map, but he’s taken it to another level for us.

“I’ve already had messages from the players… they want to get him in straightaway, absolutely.”

Sheen was appearing on the Sky One show alongside Jamie Redknapp, Micah Richards and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who Wales could come up against in their World Cup group game.

In his speech, Sheen referred to the fixture against England, saying: “Give them some Welsh sugar.”

Page said: “Outstanding, outstanding. Give them some sugar.

“When you’ve got the passion to do that, we’ve got to use it to our benefit, absolutely.”

Page’s new deal was confirmed two months before Wales make only their second appearance at a World Cup, and their first since 1958.

The 48-year-old was appointed interim manager in November 2020 when Ryan Giggs went on leave to contest court charges against him.

Giggs stood down in June, two weeks after Wales had qualified for the World Cup by beating Ukraine in a Cardiff play-off, and Page was appointed permanent manager.

Wales Training Session – Vale Resort
Former Wales manager Ryan Giggs promoted Robert Page from the Wales Under-21 set-up (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said: “Ryan gave me the opportunity to step up (from the under-21s) and I’m grateful for that.

“I wouldn’t be sat here having signed a four-year deal without Ryan’s influence, so I want to thank him for that.

“There was a bit of uncertainty throughout the campaign because of the contract (situation). We could have left the World Cup at any time.

“But thankfully that’s done and I’ve got four years that I can plan and look forward to.”

