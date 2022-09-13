Kammy grateful for support and Warne remembered – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 13.

Football

Kammy was grateful for the support he has received.

It was a pleasure to speak to @SteveBartlettSC Diary of a CEO podcast. It was only recorded last Friday so yesterday really took me by surprise 😳I can’t respond to everyone, but many thanks to all for the support and messages, which haven’t gone unnoticed – I’m very grateful. — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 13, 2022

Ian Wright and Arsenal reminisced.

Cricket

Remembering Shane Warne on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s Legacy will live on. Happy birthday – always in our hearts 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/qL5NPIZnUk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 12, 2022

Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate. pic.twitter.com/0a2xqtccNg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022

Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate ❤️#HappyBirthdayShaneWarne @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/f9qupBkuTg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 13, 2022

Remembering the legendary @ShaneWarne on his 53rd birthday anniversary. One of the most inspirational captains I played under. Forever in our hearts. ❤️ #ShaneWarne — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 13, 2022

Today, Shane Warne would have turned 53. Happy birthday Warnie, we miss you! pic.twitter.com/C8dEVR3lPy — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) September 13, 2022

Remembering the 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 Shane Warne on his birth anniversary! ✨ pic.twitter.com/PZJzaGKQnA — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 13, 2022

Golf

Justin Rose congratulated Shane Lowry.

Massive congrats to @ShaneLowryGolf who played brilliantly to win this year’s @BMWPGA So incredibly disappointed to not be able to compete in this special event. I haven’t been able to take enough time to recover from an injury I picked up at The Open. See you soon JR pic.twitter.com/S52UraGmF2 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 13, 2022

KP called for unity in the sport.

Another start to a week after a golf tournament and more mud slinging from all sides. It really does need to stop cos golf is a GREAT sport & deserves better. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 13, 2022

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

#OnThisDay in 1992, Ayrton Senna secured his third victory of the season at the #ItalianGP. 🏆 Senna battled Patrese and Mansell for 53 laps, eventually taking the lead after Mansell suffered a gearbox failure and Patrese succumbed to a hydraulics issue. pic.twitter.com/nqmbt0WsAo — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 13, 2022