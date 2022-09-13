Kammy grateful for support and Warne remembered – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 13 2022, 6.00pm Shane Warne would have been 53 today (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 13. Football Kammy was grateful for the support he has received. It was a pleasure to speak to @SteveBartlettSC Diary of a CEO podcast. It was only recorded last Friday so yesterday really took me by surprise 😳I can’t respond to everyone, but many thanks to all for the support and messages, which haven’t gone unnoticed – I’m very grateful.— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 13, 2022 Ian Wright and Arsenal reminisced. ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ https://t.co/JDrM0FMIiD— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 13, 2022 Cricket Remembering Shane Warne on what would have been his 53rd birthday. A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important.It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places.Shane’s Legacy will live on.Happy birthday – always in our hearts 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/qL5NPIZnUk— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 12, 2022 Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate. pic.twitter.com/0a2xqtccNg— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022 Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary!A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection!May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate ❤️#HappyBirthdayShaneWarne @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/f9qupBkuTg— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 13, 2022 Remembering the legendary @ShaneWarne on his 53rd birthday anniversary. One of the most inspirational captains I played under. Forever in our hearts. ❤️ #ShaneWarne— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 13, 2022 Today, Shane Warne would have turned 53.Happy birthday Warnie, we miss you! pic.twitter.com/C8dEVR3lPy— Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) September 13, 2022 Remembering the 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 Shane Warne on his birth anniversary! ✨ pic.twitter.com/PZJzaGKQnA— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 13, 2022 Golf Justin Rose congratulated Shane Lowry. Massive congrats to @ShaneLowryGolf who played brilliantly to win this year’s @BMWPGASo incredibly disappointed to not be able to compete in this special event. I haven’t been able to take enough time to recover from an injury I picked up at The Open. See you soon JR pic.twitter.com/S52UraGmF2— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 13, 2022 KP called for unity in the sport. Another start to a week after a golf tournament and more mud slinging from all sides. It really does need to stop cos golf is a GREAT sport & deserves better.— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 13, 2022 Formula One McLaren turned the clock back. #OnThisDay in 1992, Ayrton Senna secured his third victory of the season at the #ItalianGP. 🏆Senna battled Patrese and Mansell for 53 laps, eventually taking the lead after Mansell suffered a gearbox failure and Patrese succumbed to a hydraulics issue. pic.twitter.com/nqmbt0WsAo— McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 13, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0