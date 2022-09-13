Hashim Amla stars in Surrey fightback as Dan Lawrence puts Essex on top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hashim Amla stars in Surrey fightback as Dan Lawrence puts Essex on top

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 7.40pm
Hashim Amla lifted Surrey out of trouble (Adam Davy/PA)
Hashim Amla lifted Surrey out of trouble (Adam Davy/PA)

Hashim Amla dug LV= Insurance County Championship Division One leaders Surrey out of trouble after they lurched to 80 for four in response to Northamptonshire’s 339 all out.

By stumps on day two, the ex-South Africa captain was closing in on a 57th first-class century, with his 97 not out and a 115-run stand alongside Cameron Steel (48) helping Surrey close on 224 for five.

Earlier at Wantage Road, Northamptonshire lost their last five wickets for the addition of 46 runs with Rob Keogh the penultimate man out for 123, having followed first-day centurion Emilio Gay to three figures.

West Indies seamer Kemar Roach finished with five for 95 before Surrey found themselves in a hole with the bat and while Amla and Steel rallied, the visitors remain 115 adrift of their opponents overnight.

Dan Lawrence’s 61 and 46 down the order from Shane Snater lifted Essex to 225 all out and a first-innings lead of 91 against Yorkshire, who closed on 87 for two and a deficit of four at Headingley.

Lawrence, who made the last of his 11 England Test appearances in the Caribbean in March, registered the first half-century in this low-scoring affair in a patient 145-ball innings.

Jordan Thompson was the pick of the Yorkshire bowlers with four for 60 while there was a wicket apiece for Sam Cook and Jamie Porter, with Fin Bean set to resume on 41 not out on Wednesday morning.

Fourteen wickets fell in one day at Edgbaston, where Jack Brooks’ post-tea burst gave Somerset a slender edge against Warwickshire.

After Somerset were all out for 219, the Bears reached 141 for four but Brooks bowled Jayant Yadav and Michael Burgess in the same over before snaring Sam Hain, top-scorer for 67, and Henry Brookes.

Warwickshire were all out for 196 but Somerset slipped to 13 for two in their second innings, with a wicket each for India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and his compatriot off-spinner Yadav.

In Division Two, England fast bowler Matthew Potts took six for 52 as Leicestershire were dismissed for 202 before Durham reached 239 for five at Grace Road.

Durham opener Michael Jones was dismissed three short of his ton by Leicestershire captain Callum Parkinson, who also counted opposite number Scott Borthwick for 30 in his three for 45.

Mark Stoneman’s season’s-best 128, in which he shared a 134-run stand with John Simpson (72 not out) lifted Middlesex to 286 for five and a lead of 72 against Glamorgan at Lord’s.

Rain showers meant just 45.1 overs of play were possible but Middlesex still overhauled Glamorgan’s 214 all out.

The inclement weather meant there were just 50 overs at Hove, where Worcestershire improved their overnight 87 without loss to 289 for two, thanks to Jake Libby’s unbeaten 142 and Ed Pollock’s 98, and a lead of 69 over Sussex, all out for 220 on Monday.

