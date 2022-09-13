A wee bit like Christmas Eve – Luciano Spalletti cannot wait for Rangers tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A wee bit like Christmas Eve – Luciano Spalletti cannot wait for Rangers tie

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 8.37pm
Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is looking forward to the game at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)
Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is looking forward to the game at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)

Luciano Spalletti feels like it is Christmas as he looks forward to Napoli’s Champions League game against Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The Serie A leaders beat Liverpool 4-1 in their opening Group A fixture last week while the Light Blues went down 4-0 against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Boss Spalletti, 63, speaking through an interpreter at Ibrox, spoke of his joy in playing so many big clubs in the Champions League.

He said: “It is a wee bit like Christmas Eve, that is how happy I am to be playing in all these different games.

“As if I am being rewarded with all these presents for my good behaviour.

“It is sentimental for football to have a group with so many great, historical teams in it.

“That doesn’t always happen in this tournament so the chance to go and play in all of these great stadiums is something that I am really looking forward to.”

Rangers are under pressure after a 4-0 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead was followed by another pasting in Amsterdam last week.

But Spalletti said: “We know that Rangers can play how they play home and away and they are used to this sort of pressure.

“This sort of stadium becomes a push, a force of energy to the players.

“I have read players from the past saying that it is impossible to come here and not feel some sort of reaction with the atmosphere.

“I am sure it will have an amazing reaction for the players.”

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa insists Napoli should not take Rangers lightly.

The Cameroon midfielder said: “I saw some videos. I know tomorrow will be so hot and I think we are ready to play this game.

“The mistake we can’t make is to come here like the winning team.

“We have to be humble. This team, trust me, I saw some videos, have a lot of quality.

“We come here to win this game but to win this game we have to respect them, we have to do everything together like a team.

“Anything can happen so we have to play with expect, humility and do our job. We can’t come here thinking they are a good team but they are better.

“In football, anything can happen and we know it will be a hard game and we have to give our best to win it.”

There will be no Napoli fans inside the ground due to policing issues following the death of the Queen.

The former Fulham player said: “It will be hard to play without them.

“We know they are there with us and we have to give our best for them.

“In our hearts, we know they are with us so our job is to give everything for them, we know they will push us even if they are not in the stadium.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0